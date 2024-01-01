Caesar's Camp

Richmond, Kew & Hampton Court

LoginSave

On the southern side of Wimbledon Common, the misnamed Caesar’s Camp is what’s left of a roughly circular earthen fort built in the 5th century BC.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Long Walk, the pathway leading to Windsor Castle is 2 1/2 miles long.

    Windsor Castle

    16.18 MILES

    The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…

  • Westminster Abbey.

    Westminster Abbey

    7.1 MILES

    A splendid mixture of architectural styles, Westminster Abbey is considered the finest example of Early English Gothic. It's not merely a beautiful place…

  • Tate Modern museum on the southern bank of the River Thames.

    Tate Modern

    8.35 MILES

    One of London's most amazing attractions, Tate Modern is an outstanding modern- and contemporary-art gallery housed in the creatively revamped Bankside…

  • London Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    5.6 MILES

    With its thunderous, animatronic dinosaur, riveting displays about planet earth, outstanding Darwin Centre and architecture straight from a Gothic fairy…

  • St. pauls cathedral with red double decker bus in London, United Kingdom

    St Paul's Cathedral

    8.67 MILES

    Sir Christopher Wren’s 300-year-old architectural masterpiece is a London icon. Towering over diminutive Ludgate Hill in a superb position that's been a…

  • The Tower of London

    Tower of London

    9.14 MILES

    Few parts of the UK are as steeped in history or as impregnated with legend and superstition as the titanic stonework of the Tower of London. Not only is…

  • Dusk view of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre on the banks of the River Thames in London

    Shakespeare's Globe

    8.45 MILES

    Seeing a play at Shakespeare's Globe – ideally standing under the open-air "wooden O" – is experiencing the playwright's work at its best and most…

  • Great Court, British Museum, Bloomsbury, London, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    British Museum

    8.13 MILES

    With almost six million visitors trooping through its doors annually, the British Museum in Bloomsbury, one of the oldest and finest museums in the world,…

View more attractions

Nearby Richmond, Kew & Hampton Court attractions

1. Wimbledon Common

0.45 MILES

Surging on into Putney Heath, Wimbledon Common blankets a staggering 460 hectares of southwest London. An astonishing expanse of open, wild and wooded…

2. Wimbledon Windmill

0.89 MILES

One of London's few surviving windmills, this fine smock mill (octagonal-shaped with sloping weatherboarded sides) dates from 1817. It ceased operating in…

3. Buddhapadipa Temple

0.97 MILES

Surrounded by trees in over 1.5 hectares of tranquil Wimbledon land, this delightful Thai Buddhist temple actively welcomes everyone. Accompanying its…

4. Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum

1.34 MILES

This ace museum details the history of tennis – from its French precursor jeu de paume (which employed the open hand) to the supersonic serves of today's…

5. Isabella Plantation

1.54 MILES

Floral fans to Richmond Park should visit this 16-hectare plantation, a stunning woodland garden created after WWII, when the rhododendrons, azaleas and…

6. Richmond Park

2.46 MILES

At almost 1000 hectares (the largest urban parkland in Europe), this park offers everything from formal gardens and ancient oaks to unsurpassed views of…

7. Pembroke Lodge

2.55 MILES

Set in a beautiful 13-hectare garden and affording great views of the city from the back terrace, Pembroke Lodge was the childhood home of Bertrand…

8. Putney & Barnes

2.92 MILES

Called Putelei in the Domesday Book of 1086, Putney is most famous as the starting point of the annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race. Barnes is less well…