On the southern side of Wimbledon Common, the misnamed Caesar’s Camp is what’s left of a roughly circular earthen fort built in the 5th century BC.
Nearby Richmond, Kew & Hampton Court attractions
0.45 MILES
Surging on into Putney Heath, Wimbledon Common blankets a staggering 460 hectares of southwest London. An astonishing expanse of open, wild and wooded…
0.89 MILES
One of London's few surviving windmills, this fine smock mill (octagonal-shaped with sloping weatherboarded sides) dates from 1817. It ceased operating in…
0.97 MILES
Surrounded by trees in over 1.5 hectares of tranquil Wimbledon land, this delightful Thai Buddhist temple actively welcomes everyone. Accompanying its…
4. Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum
1.34 MILES
This ace museum details the history of tennis – from its French precursor jeu de paume (which employed the open hand) to the supersonic serves of today's…
1.54 MILES
Floral fans to Richmond Park should visit this 16-hectare plantation, a stunning woodland garden created after WWII, when the rhododendrons, azaleas and…
2.46 MILES
At almost 1000 hectares (the largest urban parkland in Europe), this park offers everything from formal gardens and ancient oaks to unsurpassed views of…
2.55 MILES
Set in a beautiful 13-hectare garden and affording great views of the city from the back terrace, Pembroke Lodge was the childhood home of Bertrand…
2.92 MILES
Called Putelei in the Domesday Book of 1086, Putney is most famous as the starting point of the annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race. Barnes is less well…