In southwest London, Morden Hall Park is one of London’s most beautiful yet least-known green spaces. Spanned by several pretty footbridges, the Wandle River coils through the 125-acre estate, and on summer weekends is full of children splashing about as families gather around its banks for picnics. There are wetlands in the north of the park, home to a variety of bird life, including parakeets and kingfishers. The park is a short walk west of Morden tube station.