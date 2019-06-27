Wilder and more overgrown than the nearby common in Clapham, Wandsworth Common is full of couples pushing prams when the sun's out. On the western side is a pleasant collection of streets known as the toast rack, because of their alignment: Baskerville, Dorlcote, Henderson, Nicosia, Patten and Routh Rds (all lined with Georgian houses). A blue plaque at 3 Routh Rd announces the home of former prime minister David Lloyd George.

A fenced off wooden tower without sails is all that survives of Wandsworth Common Windmill, a small 19th-century smock mill on Windmill Road.