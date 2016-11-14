Welcome to East Sussex
Top experiences in East Sussex
Recent articles
East Sussex activities
South Downs and Seven Sisters from Brighton Small-Group
Your friendly and local driver/guide, will make various pick ups throughout Brighton, including the train station before heading out of the city and in to the South Downs. This ancient landscape is characterized by the rolling chalk hills, created over thousands of years by farmers grazing their animals. This 'downland' is a rich landscape for flora and provides some of the most beautiful and dramatic scenery in the South of England. The first stop is the eerily named Devil's Dyke, high up on the Downs with views of up to 30 miles across the lowland Weald. Stopping for about 20 minutes, your guide will explain how this landscape was created and also show you the unique 'Devils Dyke' the largest dry valley in the UK.After Devils Dyke, heading further away from Brighton to Middle Farm, a traditional Sussex farm that has been in the same family for over 200 years. Today Middle Farm offers the largest selection of Sussex produce in its farm shop which includes a butcher, bakery, cheese counter and all sorts of other produce including English sparkling wine, cider and perry. There is also a cafe selling coffee if you want to grab a quick snack. The stop here will be 30 minutes allowing you enough time to have a good look around.The tour continues to the Seven Sisters Country Park and the white cliffs, passing through old country lanes where you’ll see the mysterious and ancient, Longman of Wilmington, a huge Neolithic carving on the side of the Downs. Arriving at Seven Sisters and the majestic white cliffs, your first stop will be Beachy Head. Your guide will walk you to the top of England's highest chalk cliff measuring 530 ft. The cliffs along this stretch of the coast are vertical adding to the natural drama all around you. There will be enough time to take photo's before continuing to Birling Gap. At Birling Gap, your guide will show you how dramatic the coastal erosion is at this point of the coast and give you your first glimpse of The Seven Sisters. At Birling Gap there is a cafe and toilets, and you’ll have about 20 minutes here to have a good look around. The next stop is Seaford Head, where the iconic view of The Seven Sisters can been seen from Seaford Head. Walking the lane from the car park to the coastguard cottages, the full beauty and drama of the white cliffs will appear before you. Make sure you have your camera ready, as you’ll be here for 30 minutes, plenty of time for pictures. Before returning to Brighton, one last stop in the village of Rottingdean, which was once home to Rudyard Kipling author of The Jungle Book. Here you can stroll through his gardens before taking the short hop back to the city centre, arriving back in Brighton at 3:30p.
Only in Brighton Walking Tour
A guided walking tour of Brighton by a professional tour guide. Not a boring history lecture, but a lively, funny and informative introduction which captures the real spirit of Brighton in 80 minutes. Discover: the secrets of England's most eccentric Royal palace why George IV was 'Britain's most useless king' the world's first Body Shop where Abba won the Eurovision song contest spectacular street art and graffiti the city's unusual building material why Brighton is the 'gay capital of Britain' Suitable for both first-time visitors and people who already know Brighton well. The route is easy walking and covers all the main areas and sights of the city centre.
Brighton Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Brighton is one of the UK’s most popular tourist destinations. It is home to the iconic Brighton Pier, many popular annual events, a vibrant nightlife and a selection of shopping destinations! On a City Sightseeing bus tour, you will be able to hop-off and explore all the sights that makes Brighton the amazing seaside resort town that it is today – or you can stay on the tour for a full loop and enjoy learning all about it from the bus’ recorded commentary! If you’re visiting Brighton between 17th June – 15th September, you will have access to an amazing three routes with your ticket (Red, Blue & Green Lines). The standard route – the red line - operates from 30th March to 28th October. Along the red route, you will have access to 12 tour stops that you can hop-on and hop-off at as many times as you like (within the time-period selected at check-out). Explore sights including Palace Pier, home to rides, attractions and plenty of eateries and bars. It is one of Brighton’s most iconic locations and attracts thousands of tourists every year – it’s the perfect day out for all the family. Continue to more wonderful attractions including Brighton Marina, a wonderful shopping destination, where you’ll also be able to admire the sea views from the bus’ open-top deck! Other notable sights along the red route include Imperial Arcade and North Lane – two of Brighton’s finest shopping areas – or hop-off at the Old Steine to explore one of Brighton’s oldest neighbourhoods, dating back to the 18th century! Enjoy more sightseeing along the blue and green lines, including one of Brighton’s important landmarks, Clock Tower, which was built in 1888 to honour Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee. Passengers can also hop-off and explore the Saltdean Lido, famous for being one of the only public lido’s to still be open in the UK. If you fancy doing some shopping, hop-off at Rottingdean High St or for a peaceful stroll, hop-off at one of Brighton’s most rural areas, Preston Park. Tour Stops: Red Tour Palace Pier British Airways i360 Grand Avenue Sussex County Cricket Hove, Palmeira Square St Ann’s Well Gardens Brighton, Station Imperial Arcade Brighton Pavilion/Old Steine Royal Crescent/Bedford Street Brighton Marina/Seattle Hotel Maderia Terrace Green Tour Palace Pier Clock Tower Brighton, Station Devil’s Dyke Hotel Withdean Stadium/Park & Ride Preston Park/Preston Drove stop Blue Tour Palace Pier Station North Road Marine Gate Rottingdean Saltdean Lido Rottingdean, High Street Woodingdean, Downs Hotel Queens Park, Pepper Pot
Full-Day Bath and Stonehenge Tour from Brighton
Board your comfortable, climate-controlled coach in central Brighton on Church Street (next to St Giles College) at 8:15 a.m. for the journey to Stonehenge, where the Neolithic stone circle unfurls before your eyes. The Stonehenge site has the entrance included in your ticket price. You will also get an audio guide given for free as you enter. Toilets, souvenirs plus food and drink is available. Stonehenge is one of the oldest prehistoric sites in Europe and is also a UN World Heritage Site. The site was first started in 3100BC and was in use until 300AD, almost 3500 years. Equipped with an audioguide, you'll have 90 minutes to see this ancient monument up close and marvel at the astronomical wisdom behind its construction. There is also a new visitor centre exhibition to learn more about this incredible landmark. Please make sure you are back on board the coach at the correct time and hop back on the bus for the hour-or-so journey to the UNESCO-listed City of Bath, with its glorious Georgian architecture and heritage dating back to Roman times. Bath is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK to see and you can learn about its Roman history and the founding of its Roman Bath complex (extra charge), and the city's rebirth in Georgian times and its triumph of architecture in the beautiful Royal Crescent. Also see the only bridge in the UK and one of three in the world that has buildings on both sides. Join your guide for a walking tour of the highlights of the city: you'll see the glorious Gothic spires of Bath Abbey, the exterior of the impressive Roman Baths, 18th-century Bath Circus, the Royal Crescent, designed by John Wood, and the Jane Austen Centre, devoted to the 18th-century novelist who wrote so much about Bath. After this, you'll have plenty of free time, equipped with a complimentary map. Perhaps you'll choose to return to some of the attractions you've seen and explore them in more depth? (Admission at own expense.) Or perhaps you'd like to enjoy a cream tea, lunch, or a historic English pub? Many religious buildings such as Bath Abbey are available to visit and free or just ask for donations for entry. There are many street entertainers in the city centre and many shops of all types and of course many restaurants or cafes. You'll be back at the bus around 4:30 pm, ready for the journey back to Brighton, returning to the same morning meeting point around 8pm.
LGBTQ History Walking Tour in Brighton
An informative and entertaining walk through 200 years, revealing histories which have often been forgotten or ignored. Discover the lives of people who lived in very different times and their tales of bravery and achievement, through changing times and attitudes. All this on a route which takes us from the grandeur of the seafront, through the quaint old Lanes and finishing in the 'gay village' of Kemptown. tales of Regency Brighton and the Dandies discover the person who, disguised as a man, became a pioneering doctor 50 years before women were officially allowed to practice medicine Oscar Wilde's eventful visits to Brighton a same-sex wedding - in 1923! lesbian and gay bars in the 1950s & 60s entertainment stars, including an Edwardian drag king, and Dusty Springfield the location of England's first Civil Partnership ceremonies a lesbian diarist from the early 19th century, whose diary has been called 'The Rosetta Stone of Lesbian History' political protest and activism the modern 'gay village'
Secrets of the Lanes Walking Tour in Brighton
Brighton's Lanes are the city's prettiest and most historic quarter. Narrow streets of 18th century fishermen's cottages contrast with the modern buzz of funky independent shops and cafes. This atmospheric tour takes you down the hidden passageways to reveal life in Brighton from Tudor times to the present day. Explore Brighton's historic old town with a professionally-qualified local Blue Badge guide, including: atmospheric streets and narrow 'twitters' (passageways) characteristic local architecture and 18th century buildings life in a Tudor fishing town smuggler's tales Brighton's role in the escape of Charles II to France Britain's oldest site of beer brewing a business that has been operating in the same building since 1773 the origins of the seaside holiday local legends and characters fashionable Regency Brighton Regency ballrooms and assembly rooms the bad behaviour of Prince George, his friends and his lovers one of Europe's finest 19th century Synagogues popular entertainers and comedians the birth of the British film industry Britain's most extravagant chocolate shop, with its own TV series