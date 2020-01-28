South Cornwall

It might lack the rugged granite cliffs and seablown grandeur of the north coast, but Cornwall’s southern side has ample charms of its own: gentle creeks, green meadows, quaint harbours and world-renowned gardens such as Trebah, Trelissick, Heligan and Glendurgan, as well as the futuristic biomes of the Eden Project. It feels more pastoral than the craggy beauty of Penwith or the wild emptiness of Bodmin Moor: this is a place for quiet adventures, whether that’s touring the back lanes and beaches of the Roseland, mooching around Mevagissey Harbour or kayaking on the Fal and Fowey Rivers.

The remote Rame Peninsula is particularly exploration-worthy. It’s a fairly long drive from anywhere, so most visitors never make the effort to explore it, which means its lovely countryside and country houses are relatively quiet. It’s also an easy trip from Plymouth thanks to the Torpoint Ferry, which chugs across the scenic Tamar Estuary.

Explore South Cornwall

  • Eden Project

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lost Gardens of Heligan

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • S

    St Mawes Castle

    Strategically sited to command an uninterrupted field of fire over the entrance to Falmouth Bay in tandem with Pendennis Castle, on the opposite side of…

  • P

    Pendennis Castle

    Designed in tandem with its sister castle in St Mawes across the estuary, this Tudor castle sits proudly on Pendennis Point, and was built as part of…

  • C

    Caerhays Castle

    On the hills above the gentle crescent of Porthluney Beach, this crenellated country mansion was originally built for the Trevanions and later remodelled…

  • R

    Restormel Castle

    High on a hilltop above Lostwithiel, 9 miles from St Austell on the A390, the ruined castle of Restormel was built by Edward the Black Prince (the first…

  • S

    St-Just-in-Roseland

    The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage…

  • R

    Roche Rock

    Clinging to a spur of contorted rock surrounded by barren heath, the curious tumbledown chapel on top of Roche Rock looks like a forgotten set from Monty…

  • N

    National Maritime Museum

    Falmouth's most high-profile museum is located on the revamped area around Discovery Quay. It's the sister outpost of the National Maritime Museum in…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Cornwall.

  • See

    Eden Project

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • See

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • See

    St Mawes Castle

    Strategically sited to command an uninterrupted field of fire over the entrance to Falmouth Bay in tandem with Pendennis Castle, on the opposite side of…

  • See

    Pendennis Castle

    Designed in tandem with its sister castle in St Mawes across the estuary, this Tudor castle sits proudly on Pendennis Point, and was built as part of…

  • See

    Caerhays Castle

    On the hills above the gentle crescent of Porthluney Beach, this crenellated country mansion was originally built for the Trevanions and later remodelled…

  • See

    Restormel Castle

    High on a hilltop above Lostwithiel, 9 miles from St Austell on the A390, the ruined castle of Restormel was built by Edward the Black Prince (the first…

  • See

    St-Just-in-Roseland

    The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage…

  • See

    Roche Rock

    Clinging to a spur of contorted rock surrounded by barren heath, the curious tumbledown chapel on top of Roche Rock looks like a forgotten set from Monty…

  • See

    National Maritime Museum

    Falmouth's most high-profile museum is located on the revamped area around Discovery Quay. It's the sister outpost of the National Maritime Museum in…