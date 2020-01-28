Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
South Cornwall
It might lack the rugged granite cliffs and seablown grandeur of the north coast, but Cornwall’s southern side has ample charms of its own: gentle creeks, green meadows, quaint harbours and world-renowned gardens such as Trebah, Trelissick, Heligan and Glendurgan, as well as the futuristic biomes of the Eden Project. It feels more pastoral than the craggy beauty of Penwith or the wild emptiness of Bodmin Moor: this is a place for quiet adventures, whether that’s touring the back lanes and beaches of the Roseland, mooching around Mevagissey Harbour or kayaking on the Fal and Fowey Rivers.
The remote Rame Peninsula is particularly exploration-worthy. It’s a fairly long drive from anywhere, so most visitors never make the effort to explore it, which means its lovely countryside and country houses are relatively quiet. It’s also an easy trip from Plymouth thanks to the Torpoint Ferry, which chugs across the scenic Tamar Estuary.
- Eden Project
Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
- Lost Gardens of Heligan
This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…
- SSt Mawes Castle
Strategically sited to command an uninterrupted field of fire over the entrance to Falmouth Bay in tandem with Pendennis Castle, on the opposite side of…
- PPendennis Castle
Designed in tandem with its sister castle in St Mawes across the estuary, this Tudor castle sits proudly on Pendennis Point, and was built as part of…
- CCaerhays Castle
On the hills above the gentle crescent of Porthluney Beach, this crenellated country mansion was originally built for the Trevanions and later remodelled…
- RRestormel Castle
High on a hilltop above Lostwithiel, 9 miles from St Austell on the A390, the ruined castle of Restormel was built by Edward the Black Prince (the first…
- SSt-Just-in-Roseland
The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage…
- RRoche Rock
Clinging to a spur of contorted rock surrounded by barren heath, the curious tumbledown chapel on top of Roche Rock looks like a forgotten set from Monty…
- NNational Maritime Museum
Falmouth's most high-profile museum is located on the revamped area around Discovery Quay. It's the sister outpost of the National Maritime Museum in…
