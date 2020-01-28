It might lack the rugged granite cliffs and seablown grandeur of the north coast, but Cornwall’s southern side has ample charms of its own: gentle creeks, green meadows, quaint harbours and world-renowned gardens such as Trebah, Trelissick, Heligan and Glendurgan, as well as the futuristic biomes of the Eden Project. It feels more pastoral than the craggy beauty of Penwith or the wild emptiness of Bodmin Moor: this is a place for quiet adventures, whether that’s touring the back lanes and beaches of the Roseland, mooching around Mevagissey Harbour or kayaking on the Fal and Fowey Rivers.

The remote Rame Peninsula is particularly exploration-worthy. It’s a fairly long drive from anywhere, so most visitors never make the effort to explore it, which means its lovely countryside and country houses are relatively quiet. It’s also an easy trip from Plymouth thanks to the Torpoint Ferry, which chugs across the scenic Tamar Estuary.