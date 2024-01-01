Tolkien’s Resting Place

Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien (1892–1973) is buried with his wife Edith at Wolvercote Cemetery, 2.5 miles north of Oxford city centre. Their gravestone bears the names Beren (for him) and Lúthien (for her), referencing the love between a mortal man and an elf maiden who gave up her immortality to be with him.
