Although archeologists have identified traces of Bronze and Iron Age settlements bulging from this marshy Thameside meadow, northwest of Jericho, it has remained untouched, never even ploughed, ever since. A treasure trove of rare plants, it’s still grazed by cows and horses, but it’s also hugely popular with walkers (heading perhaps for The Trout pub) and runners. In winter it gets so waterlogged that hikers have to go round the edge rather than cutting straight across.