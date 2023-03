Opened as the New Bodleian Library by King George VI in 1946, and renamed following a modernist overhaul in 2015, the Weston Library remains an extension of the Bodleian across the road, with almost 25 miles of shelving in its basement alone. Its two free galleries display selected ‘Treasures from the Bodleian’, ranging from manuscripts by the likes of Mary Shelley or JRR Tolkien to the original Magna Carta. There’s also a light-filled cafe.