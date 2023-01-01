Sheldonian Theatre

Built from 1663 onwards to provide an appropriately grand setting for the university’s degree ceremonies – a function it still performs – this monumental building was the first major work of Sir Christopher Wren, then a professor of astronomy. Modelled on Rome’s classical Theatre of Marcellus, it’s rectangular at the front and semicircular behind. The remarkably long ceiling of its main hall, held up by ingenious braces made of shorter timbers, bears 17th-century murals depicting the triumph of truth over ignorance.

On days when the Sheldonian is not being used for formal ceremonies – check online – visitors can climb its cupola for 360-degree views of the surrounding buildings. The theatre also hosts frequent public concerts.