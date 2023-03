Founded in 1314, Exeter is known for its elaborate 17th-century dining hall, which celebrated its 400th birthday in 2018, and ornate Victorian Gothic chapel, a psychedelic blast of gold mosaic and stained glass that holds a tapestry created by former students William Morris and Edward Burne Jones,The Adoration of the Magi. Exeter also inspired former student Philip Pullman to create fictional Jordan College in His Dark Materials.