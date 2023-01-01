The ruined chapel is all that remains of Godstow Nunnery, on the Thames’ west bank 3 miles northwest of Oxford, near The Trout pub. Founded in 1145 by Ediva of Winchester, this was where Rosamund de Clifford – the mistress of Henry II, immortalised by pre-Raphaelite painter DG Rossetti as ‘Fair Rosamund’ – was buried in 1176. Dissolved during the Reformation, it was abandoned after the Civil War. Lewis Carroll picnicked here with Alice on the river trip that inspired Alice in Wonderland.