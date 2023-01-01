The ruined chapel is all that remains of Godstow Nunnery, on the Thames’ west bank 3 miles northwest of Oxford, near The Trout pub. Founded in 1145 by Ediva of Winchester, this was where Rosamund de Clifford – the mistress of Henry II, immortalised by pre-Raphaelite painter DG Rossetti as ‘Fair Rosamund’ – was buried in 1176. Dissolved during the Reformation, it was abandoned after the Civil War. Lewis Carroll picnicked here with Alice on the river trip that inspired Alice in Wonderland.
Godstow Nunnery
Oxford
