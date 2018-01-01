Welcome to Oxfordshire
Top experiences in Oxfordshire
Oxfordshire activities
Blenheim Palace, the Cotswalds Custom Day Tour from London
Start your day by making your own way to Victoria Coach Station to meet your guide. Settle into your seat aboard a luxury coach, then relax on the journey to Oxfordshire, a picturesque county roughly 1.5 hours away.Make your first stop at the UNESCO-listed Blenheim Palace (entry not included), the birthplace of Sir William Churchill. With your headset switched on to ensure you can hear your guide’s commentary clearly, set off on a tour of the lavish State Rooms. Delve into the history of the 18th-century manor house, and get up close to priceless works of art and tapestries. Then, enjoy a stroll through the landscaped gardens.Next, hop back inside your coach and gaze out of the window as you journey through the Cotswolds, a region of outstanding natural beauty characterized by charming parishes and thatched villages. Stop in Bilbury, and walk with your guide to Arlington Row, a set of pretty cottages that date back to the 14th century.Continue on to the ‘Little Venice’ of the Cotswolds, Bourton-on-the-Water. Have your camera ready as you wander down the high street, lined with shaded greens. Then, feel the tranquility wash over you as you head across arched stone bridges for views of River Windrush. You'll also have the opportunity to stop in at a local restaurant or cafe for lunch (own expense).After, head to Bampton, a quintessentially English village that featured as Downton village in the hit TV show Downton Abbey. See the church where Lady Mary and Matthew Crawley married, and the house that was once the Crawley family home. Pass Downton hospital and take in other sites such as the fictional Grantham Arms pub.When the time comes, return to your coach for the journey back to London, where your day trip concludes at Victoria Station.
Downton Abbey Village, Blenheim Palace, Cotswolds from London
Start your day by making your own way to Victoria Coach Station to meet your guide. Settle into your seat aboard a luxury coach, then relax on the journey to Oxfordshire, a picturesque county roughly 1.5 hours away.Make your first stop at the UNESCO-listed Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir William Churchill. With your headset switched on to ensure you can hear your guide’s commentary clearly, set off on a tour of the lavish State Rooms. Delve into the history of the 18th-century manor house, and get up close to priceless works of art and tapestries. Then, enjoy a stroll through the landscaped gardens.Next, hop back inside your coach and gaze out of the window as you journey through the Cotswolds, a region of outstanding natural beauty characterized by charming parishes and thatched villages. Stop in Bibury, and walk with your guide to Arlington Row, a set of pretty cottages that date back to the 14th century.Continue on to the ‘Little Venice’ of the Cotswolds, Bourton-on-the-Water. Have your camera ready as you wander down the high street, lined with shaded greens. Then, feel the tranquility wash over you as you head across arched stone bridges for views of River Windrush. After, head to Bampton, a quintessentially English village that featured as Downton village in the hit TV show Downton Abbey. See the church where Lady Mary and Matthew Crawley married, and the house that was once the Crawley family home. Pass Downton hospital and take in other sites such as the fictional Grantham Arms pub.You'll also have the opportunity to stop in at a local restaurant or cafe for lunch (own expense).When the time comes, return to your coach for the journey back to London, where your day trip concludes at Victoria Station.
Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle Small-Group Tour from London
Leave London’s Marble Arch by air-conditioned minivan, and travel west to the rolling limestone hills of Oxfordshire. On the journey, your guide will keep you entertained with tales and trivia about the Downton Abbey TV series that has a fan base spread all over the world.Filmed mostly in and around Oxfordshire, the British period drama of Downton Abbey documents the dramas and scandals of the fictional Crawley family and their servants in the days leading up to and after the First World War. Hear insider gossip about characters such as Lady Mary, and discover little-known facts about the shooting locations included on your tour. Stop at a farm nestled in the hills near Cogges and enjoy a hot drink (own expense) in the farm’s rustic cafe before discovering a few of the farm’s filming locations.Continue to Bampton in the Cotswolds, a quintessentially English village that was used extensively as Downton village throughout the entire series. On a walking tour, see the village church — the site of Lady Mary’s wedding to Matthew Crawley — and the house that was once used as the Crawley family home. Stroll along the main street, seeing shops used for filming as well as sights such as the fictional Grantham Arms pub. Travel onward to continue to Highclere Castle, one of the best-known Downton filming locations, to explore with your guide. Walk around the lavish estate that surrounds the castle, comprising Monk’s Garden, White Border, Secret Garden and the Wood of Goodwill, and hear all about Highclere Castle’s role as the Grantham family home. Enjoy free time for lunch or a snack in the onsite tea rooms that serves food from the castle’s kitchens, and then step inside Highclere Castle to explore each of its state rooms. See the dining, music and smoking rooms that the likes of Lady Sybil graced with their presence, and learn all about the real-life family who have owned Highclere Castle since the late 17th century: the Carnarvons.After exploring further areas of the impressive filming site such as the Red Stairs, saloon, gallery and bedrooms, return to your minivan with your guide. Relax on the journey back to London, and then finish your day trip with a drop-off at the Victoria Train Station.
Downton Abbey Filming Spots, Blenheim Palace Tour from London
Leave London’s Marble Arch by air-conditioned minivan, and travel west to the rolling limestone hills of Oxfordshire. On the journey, your guide will keep you entertained with tales and trivia about the Downton Abbey TV series that has a fan base spread all over the world. Filmed mostly in and around Oxfordshire, the British period drama of Downton Abbey documents the dramas and scandals of the fictional Crawley family and their servants in the days leading up to and after World War I. Hear insider gossip about characters such as Lady Mary, and discover little-known facts about the shooting locations included on your tour. Stop at a farm nestled in the hills near Cogges and enjoy a hot drink (own expense) in the farm’s rustic cafe before you check out filming locations around the farm. Continue to Bampton in the Cotswolds. The stone cottages and leafy, twisting streets in this quintessential English village might look familiar; scenes depicting the Downton village are often shot here and appear throughout the entire series. On a walking tour, see the village church — the site of Lady Mary’s wedding to Matthew Crawley — and the house that was once used as the Crawley family home. Stroll along the main street, spotting shops and the fictional Grantham Arms pub that appear in many episodes. Travel onward to the historical village of Shilton to explore its center, including a quaint village pub that is surrounded by ponds, medieval bridges and wells. From Shilton, travel to a pub in Swinbrook for lunch (own expense) where Lady Sybil eloped with the family chauffeur Branson; enjoy a quick stop in the village of Bladon to see the graves of Sir Winston Churchill and his wife; and finish the tour at Blenheim Palace — a UNESCO World Heritage site. While not used as a Downton Abbey filming location, one can imagine the palace's stately grandeur that would impress the Crawley family. Take a walking tour that delves into the history of Winston Churchill's ancestral home, originally given to the first duke of Marlborough as a gift from the English Parliament. Wander through the State Apartments, and then explore a section of the beautiful landscaped gardens that feature the Temple of Diana. Finally, return to your minivan and travel back to London where your tour finishes.
City Sightseeing Oxford Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Hop aboard your City Sightseeing open-air bus from any of the 20 routed stops that are conveniently situated around the city. Take a seat inside or on the open-air top deck, then sit back and relax as you ride through Oxford, home to the oldest university in the English-speaking world. With your 24or 48-hour ticket, choose to stay on the bus for the entire loop, or hop on and off at any of the stops to explore the city’s sights. As you travel, plug into the informative audio commentary and admire the timeworn, honey-colored buildings. Perhaps hop off at the New Road stop to visit Oxford Castle. Learn how the medieval Norman castle was mostly destroyed during the English Civil War, with the remaining buildings then being transformed in to a prison. After, maybe stop at Christ Church College, one of the largest colleges in the University of Oxford. Admire its grand façade then, if it’s open to the public at your time of visiting, head inside to discover its fascinating history. Learn about the many distinguished people who have studied here — including Albert Einstein and Lewis Carroll — and see the Great Hall, which has been featured in several of the Harry Potter movies. Next, perhaps visit Sheldonian Theatre, which was designed by Sir Christopher Wren in the 17th century. This historical venue serves as the university’s official ceremonial hall, but it is open to the public when not in use. Choose to visit independently or join in with a guided tour, then head inside to explore the main theater. Gaze up at the majestic ceiling that was painted during the reign of King Charles II. Then, explore the attic before taking in 360-degree panoramic views of Oxford from the Cupola. The full loop lasts around one hour, and buses arrive at each stop every 10-15 or 25-30 minutes, depending on the season. The tour stops along the route are: 1. Railway 2. Park End Street 3. Bus Station 4. New Road 5. West Gate 6. Speedwell Street 7. Christ Church 8. Brasenose College 9. The Queen’s College 10. The Plain 11. St. Cross Road 12. South Parks Road 13. Sheldonian Theatre 14. Trinity College 15. Parks Road 16. Banbury Road 17. Woodstock Road 18. Browns Restaurant 19. Magdalen St. East 20. Randolph Road
Inspector Morse, Lewis, and Endeavour Walking Tour of Oxford
Meet your fully qualified guide at Martyrs' Memorial on St Giles, central Oxford. You will spend comprehensive two hours together exploring the Oxford of Morse, Lewis and Endeavour.Each tour is unique and will not follow a set route or script in order to ensure that the best possible experience is enjoyed by all. The tour will visit inside one college (subject to availability) and other highlights will include the heart of Oxford University, many more colleges and a few pubs where the words "pint Lewis" were often spoken (from the outside).At the end of the tour your guide will provide suggestions for further visits independently.