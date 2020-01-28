Clovelly is privately owned, and admission is charged at the hilltop visitor centre. The village's cobbled streets are so steep that cars can't cope, so…
North Devon
Intensely rugged and in places utterly remote, north Devon has a coast to inspire. Drastically concertinaed cliffs frame atmospheric fishing villages while long sandy beaches stretch out alongside. It offers a smorgasbord of delights, from surfing lessons at cool Croyde to Damien Hirst’s artistry in Ilfracombe. Swimming experiences include snorkelling safaris and Victorian-style bathing, and gardens range from the classic designs of the Royal Horticultural Society to those dotted with contemporary art. Then there’s Braunton’s immense sand dunes, impossibly pretty Clovelly, Hartland’s phenomenal rock formations, and (sitting on the horizon 10 miles out to sea) Lundy Island – a truly get-away-from-it-all escape.
Exmoor National Park reaches into both north Devon and Somerset, and includes the villages of Lynton and Lynmouth, rolling moors and plunging sea cliffs.
Explore North Devon
- Clovelly Historic Village
- AArlington Court
The honey-grey Regency manor house of Arlington Court exudes charm, from the model ships and shells collected by the owners, to the produce-packed walled…
- RRHS Rosemoor
Run by the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Rosemoor is a must-see source of green-fingered inspiration. One of only four RHS gardens open…
- BBroomhill Sculpture Gardens
It's a magical effect: 300 often quirky sculptures hidden away in a 4-hectare wooded valley. There's a fairy-tale or comic feel to much of it – slivers of…
- VVerity
Pregnant, naked and holding aloft a huge spear, Damien Hirst's 20m statue Verity towers above Ilfracombe's harbour mouth. On the seaward side her skin is…
- MMuseum of British Surfing
Few museums are this cool. Vibrant surfboards and vintage wetsuits line the walls; sepia images catch your eye. The stories are compelling: 18th-century…
- NNortham Burrows
At 253 hectares, the Northam Burrows reserve is a vast, wildlife-rich expanse of grassy plains, sand dunes, sandy shoreline and salt marshes grazed by…
- HHartland Abbey
History flows through the walls of this enchanting, warm-grey manor house. Built in the 12th century, it was a monastery until Henry VIII grabbed it in…
- HHartland Point
The coast around Hartland Point offers superb hiking. Tucked just under the point is the short white column of a lighthouse, which was built in 1874. You…
Latest Stories from North Devon
