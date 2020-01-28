North Devon

Intensely rugged and in places utterly remote, north Devon has a coast to inspire. Drastically concertinaed cliffs frame atmospheric fishing villages while long sandy beaches stretch out alongside. It offers a smorgasbord of delights, from surfing lessons at cool Croyde to Damien Hirst’s artistry in Ilfracombe. Swimming experiences include snorkelling safaris and Victorian-style bathing, and gardens range from the classic designs of the Royal Horticultural Society to those dotted with contemporary art. Then there’s Braunton’s immense sand dunes, impossibly pretty Clovelly, Hartland’s phenomenal rock formations, and (sitting on the horizon 10 miles out to sea) Lundy Island – a truly get-away-from-it-all escape.

Exmoor National Park reaches into both north Devon and Somerset, and includes the villages of Lynton and Lynmouth, rolling moors and plunging sea cliffs.

Explore North Devon

  • Clovelly Historic Village

    Clovelly is privately owned, and admission is charged at the hilltop visitor centre. The village's cobbled streets are so steep that cars can't cope, so…

  • A

    Arlington Court

    The honey-grey Regency manor house of Arlington Court exudes charm, from the model ships and shells collected by the owners, to the produce-packed walled…

  • R

    RHS Rosemoor

    Run by the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Rosemoor is a must-see source of green-fingered inspiration. One of only four RHS gardens open…

  • B

    Broomhill Sculpture Gardens

    It's a magical effect: 300 often quirky sculptures hidden away in a 4-hectare wooded valley. There's a fairy-tale or comic feel to much of it – slivers of…

  • V

    Verity

    Pregnant, naked and holding aloft a huge spear, Damien Hirst's 20m statue Verity towers above Ilfracombe's harbour mouth. On the seaward side her skin is…

  • M

    Museum of British Surfing

    Few museums are this cool. Vibrant surfboards and vintage wetsuits line the walls; sepia images catch your eye. The stories are compelling: 18th-century…

  • N

    Northam Burrows

    At 253 hectares, the Northam Burrows reserve is a vast, wildlife-rich expanse of grassy plains, sand dunes, sandy shoreline and salt marshes grazed by…

  • H

    Hartland Abbey

    History flows through the walls of this enchanting, warm-grey manor house. Built in the 12th century, it was a monastery until Henry VIII grabbed it in…

  • H

    Hartland Point

    The coast around Hartland Point offers superb hiking. Tucked just under the point is the short white column of a lighthouse, which was built in 1874. You…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Devon.

  • See

    Clovelly Historic Village

    Clovelly is privately owned, and admission is charged at the hilltop visitor centre. The village's cobbled streets are so steep that cars can't cope, so…

  • See

    Arlington Court

    The honey-grey Regency manor house of Arlington Court exudes charm, from the model ships and shells collected by the owners, to the produce-packed walled…

  • See

    RHS Rosemoor

    Run by the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Rosemoor is a must-see source of green-fingered inspiration. One of only four RHS gardens open…

  • See

    Broomhill Sculpture Gardens

    It's a magical effect: 300 often quirky sculptures hidden away in a 4-hectare wooded valley. There's a fairy-tale or comic feel to much of it – slivers of…

  • See

    Verity

    Pregnant, naked and holding aloft a huge spear, Damien Hirst's 20m statue Verity towers above Ilfracombe's harbour mouth. On the seaward side her skin is…

  • See

    Museum of British Surfing

    Few museums are this cool. Vibrant surfboards and vintage wetsuits line the walls; sepia images catch your eye. The stories are compelling: 18th-century…

  • See

    Northam Burrows

    At 253 hectares, the Northam Burrows reserve is a vast, wildlife-rich expanse of grassy plains, sand dunes, sandy shoreline and salt marshes grazed by…

  • See

    Hartland Abbey

    History flows through the walls of this enchanting, warm-grey manor house. Built in the 12th century, it was a monastery until Henry VIII grabbed it in…

  • See

    Hartland Point

    The coast around Hartland Point offers superb hiking. Tucked just under the point is the short white column of a lighthouse, which was built in 1874. You…