North Cornwall
If it’s the classic Cornish combination of lofty cliffs, sweeping bays and white-horse surf you’re after, then Cornwall’s north coast fits the bill. Battered by Atlantic breakers and whipped by sea winds, the shoreline between St Ives in the south and Bude to the north is arguably the county’s most dramatic stretch of coast. Unsurprisingly, this was poet John Betjeman’s favourite part of Cornwall, but it’s far from a well-kept secret; you’ll be sharing the scenery with everyone from weekend surfers to coasteerers and celebrity chefs.
The heart of the action is Newquay, North Cornwall’s long-standing party town and the capital of the county’s surf scene. The beaches here are spectacular. If you prefer your sands quieter, head west towards the coastal villages of St Agnes and Perranporth, or east towards Padstow and its booming culinary culture. Even quieter are the out-of-the-way beaches east of the Camel Estuary towards Tintagel and Boscastle.
Explore North Cornwall
- Tintagel Castle
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
- Chapel Porth
Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…
- SSt Nectan's Glen
Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…
- TTrevibban Mill
This young vineyard has a fast-growing reputation in the wine world, and it's a fine place to sample vintages in a dreamy Cornish setting. In total there…
- CConstantine Bay
Arcing along the west side of the headland from Trevose Head, Constantine is one of the most impressive sweeps of sand near Padstow. It's a long, west…
- BBude Sea Pool
Built in the 1930s, this handsome seawater pool sits behind Summerleaze beach to provide a safe place for sea swimming, without the danger of tides or…
- WWatergate Bay
This magnificent sweep of sand presents what is undoubtedly the finest panorama of any beach near Newquay. Travelling north from town, as the road crosses…
- BBedruthan Steps
Roughly halfway between Newquay and Padstow loom the stately rock stacks of Bedruthan. These mighty granite pillars have been carved out by the relentless…
- FFistral
Probably the most famous stretch of sand in Cornwall, and definitely Newquay's best-known beach, Fistral has become synonymous with Cornish surfing thanks…
