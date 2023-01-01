Why you should go

Packed with waxwork likenesses of celebrities, Madame Tussauds is kitschy and pricey, but makes for a fun-filled day. There are plenty of personalities to ogle, from past and current politicians to sportspeople, actors, singers and movie characters. It's selfie heaven, so for that perfect shot with your favorite look-alike, don't forget your selfie stick.

The museum covers A-listers from Bollywood stars to the Royal Family. In the Music area, you can grab photo ops with top current singers, including Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and One Direction, and legends such as Bob Marley and Freddie Mercury. In the Film zone, sit in the director's chair next to a standing Steven Spielberg and get up close with E.T. Don't miss the heroes and villains in the immersive Star Wars experience.

Beware that the whole place is pretty commercial, with shops and spending opportunities in each of the dozen rooms.

History

The museum has a long and interesting history, which started when the French artist and model-maker Marie Tussaud (1761–1850) made death masks of people guillotined during the French Revolution. She came to London in 1803 and exhibited around 30 wax models in nearby Baker Street, providing visitors with their only glimpse of the famous and infamous before photography became widespread.

Tickets

Book online for much cheaper rates. If you're interested in visiting a partner sight such as the London Eye or London Dungeon, you'll make good savings by buying a London Combination Ticket. Check the website for seasonal opening hours. Madame Tussauds is fully accessible to visitors with reduced mobility.