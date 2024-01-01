London Central Mosque

Completed in 1977 this striking large white mosque is topped with a glistening golden dome and a minaret, and can hold more than 5000 worshippers. Provided you take your shoes off and dress modestly (females must cover their hair), you’re welcome to go inside but, as is the way with mosques, the interior is very simple.
