Sherlock Holmes Museum

Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective novels have been boosted by the popularity of the Sherlock TV series, and fans of the books trek here to elbow their way over three floors of fusty, reconstructed Victoriana, which even the most dedicated can see in about 30 minutes. But just as many would-be visitors baulk at the queues and the extortionate entry fee and opt to peruse the gift shop or take a photo with the costumed door guardian instead.

In fact, even the address of the museum itself is a work of fiction. Originally occupying 215–229 Baker St was the Abbey National Bank down the road, where a secretary had the full-time job of responding to fan mail. When the bank moved out in 2002, Royal Mail agreed to deliver post addressed to Sherlock Holmes to the museum, even though it's located between 237 and 241 Baker St.