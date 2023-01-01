The ‘home of cricket’ is a must for any devotee of this particularly English game. Book early for the Test matches here, but cricket buffs should also take the absorbing and anecdote-filled 100-minute tour of the ground and facilities (online booking required). Tours take in the famous Long Room, where members watch the games surrounded by portraits of cricket’s great and good, and a museum featuring evocative memorabilia that will appeal to fans both old and new.

The famous little urn containing the Ashes, the prize of the most fiercely contested competition in cricket, resides here permanently. There are no tours on major match days. Tour hours vary through the year (consult the website) but usually depart hourly from 10am to 3pm April to October and at 10am, 11am, noon and 2pm the rest of the year.