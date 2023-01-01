London Bridge Experience & London Tombs

In the vaults beneath London Bridge, this historical if somewhat tacky attraction takes you on a whistle-stop tour of London’s dark past. Things ratchet up from a tame museum to full-on haunted house as you descend past a series of 14th-century tombs and plague pits – real ones – while animatronic rodents and costumed and bloodied actors frighten the bejesus out of unsuspecting groups. Book tickets online in advance to jump the queue and save on the hefty entry fee.