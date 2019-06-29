Southwark Cathedral, a mostly Victorian construction but with a history dating back many centuries earlier, was the nearest church to what was once the only entry point into the city, London Bridge. The cathedral is relatively small, but the Gothic arched nave is impressive, as is the 16th-century saint-filled High Altar Screen. Tombs and memorials are scattered throughout, including the tomb of John Gower and an alabaster Shakespeare Memorial. Evensong takes place at 5.30pm on weekdays, 4pm on Saturdays and 3pm on Sundays.