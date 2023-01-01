Step aboard this replica of privateer Sir Francis Drake's Golden Hinde, the warship that circumnavigated the globe in 1577–1580. Kids will love exploring all the decks and cabins, but mind your heads adults (the average crew member was just 1.6m tall). It's hard to believe that approximately 60 crew members would have been crammed in such a tiny space.

This ship, dating from 1973, has sailed over 100,000 miles itself. Golden Hinde also runs a number of events designed for children, including puppet shows, storytelling and singing. Check the website for the schedule.