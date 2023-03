Designed by Christopher Wren, this immense Doric column of Portland stone is a reminder of the Great Fire of London in 1666, which destroyed 80% of the city. It stands 62m high, the distance from the bakery in Pudding Lane where the fire is thought to have started. Although Lilliputian by today’s standards, the Monument towered over London when it was built. Climbing up the column’s 311 spiral steps still provides great views thanks to its central location.