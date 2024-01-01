St Dunstan in the East

Bombed to bits in the Blitz, the atmospheric ruins of 12th-century St Dunstan's have been left to the elements, resulting in a beautifully sombre public garden sprouting below the miraculously intact steeple and amidst the church's surviving blackened walls, with ivy crawling through the skeletal windows.
