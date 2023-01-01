The ferns, fig trees and purple African lilies that clamber up the final three storeys of the 'Walkie Talkie' skyscraper are mere wallflowers at this 155m-high rooftop garden – it's the extraordinary 360-degree views of London that make this vast, airport-terminal-like space so popular. The Sky Garden has front-row seats overlooking the Shard and vistas that gallop for miles east and west. Visits must be booked online in advance, and tickets run out quickly.

Dubbed the 'Walkie Talkie', this bulging skyscraper didn't get off to a good start when it opened in 2014, as its highly reflective windows melted the plastic bodywork of several cars parked below, and it was named 'the worst new building in the UK' in the 2015 Carbuncle Cup.

The garden space includes a restaurant, a brasserie and three bars with varying opening times. If tickets have sold out, you can reserve a table at one of them to gain access, though you will have to order something.