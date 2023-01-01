Printing presses on Fleet St fell silent in the 1980s, but St Bride's is still referred to as the 'journalists' church'; a moving memorial in the north aisle honours journalists who died whilst working. Designed by Christopher Wren in 1672, St Bride's had his tallest steeple at 71m. Its distinctive layers are said to have inspired the design of the tiered wedding cake.

In the 11th-century crypt, dense information boards present the history of the church and the journalistic background of Fleet St. There's also a section of Roman pavement from 180 CE. Ninety-minute guided tours (£6) depart at 2.15pm on Tuesdays between January and November.