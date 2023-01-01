Dr Johnson’s House

This 16th-century Georgian pile is one of the few surviving in the City, and it was the home of Samuel Johnson, author of the first serious English dictionary and the man who famously proclaimed, 'When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life'. The preserved interior contains antique furniture and artefacts from Johnson’s life, including a copy of the first edition of the dictionary from 1755 and the 18th-century front door with a spiked iron bar to deter child thieves.