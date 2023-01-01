After being gutted in the Great Fire of 1666, the church approached Sir Christopher Wren but apparently got tired of waiting on him so it sourced another architect for the refurb, making the impressive columned nave and coffered ceiling a change of pace from other City churches. Connected to the notorious, now-demolished Newgate Prison through an underground tunnel, the church marked prisoners' deaths on the gallows by ringing the Execution Bell that's still on display in the nave.

Holy Sepulchre is the burial place of John Smith, of Pocahontas fame.