Eager beavers won't want to beat around the bush and delay entry to this unique exhibition – the only one of its kind in the world (though we’re told there’s a museum devoted to that other bodypart in Reykjavik). You’ll find nothing lascivious here – it’s all about education and quite earnest in its presentation of this 'taboo subject’. As a poster states: '50% of the world’s population has one [and] most came into the world through one’. Food for thought.