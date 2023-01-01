Jewish Museum London

This interesting museum has permanent and informative displays over four floors looking at Judaism, its beliefs and rituals; the history of Jewish people in Britain from Norman times; and the Holocaust. One of its more important artefacts is a mikveh (sunken ritual bath), dating from the mid-12th century, just decades before the Jews were expelled from England for nearly 400 years. It was recovered from Milk St in the City of London in 2001.

Don't miss the recreation of a Jewish East End street, with tailoring and cabinet-making workshops in the history section. There's also a gallery for temporary exhibitions on the 3rd floor. Oddly the cafe on the ground floor is not kosher.