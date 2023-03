Part of the impressive redevelopment of the King's Cross area, this urban green space on Regent's Canal is a masterpiece of regeneration. The cast iron structure was the frame of Gasholder No 8, the largest gas-storage cylinder in the area (originally located across the canal). Carefully renovated, and with the addition of a central lawn, beautiful benches and a mirrored canopy, it has metamorphosed into a gorgeous pocket-sized park.