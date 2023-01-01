Eclectic and alternative, Camden Market attracts millions of people each year and is one of London's top places to visit. What started out as a collection of attractive craft stalls beside Camden Lock on the Regent's Canal in 1974 now extends most of the way from Camden Town Tube station to Chalk Farm Tube station.

There are now two main market areas – Camden Lock Market on Regent's Canal and Stables Market further west – although they seem to blend together with the crowds snaking along and the more mainstream shops lining the streets. You'll find a bit of everything: vintage designs, clothes (of variable quality), bags, jewelry, arts and crafts, candles, incense and myriad decorative titbits. Check out the side streets too, such as Inverness Street south of the canal, which are lined with stalls selling cheap clothes and accessories. In Stables Market there's a bronze statue of Amy Winehouse (1983–2011), the late and much missed singer-songwriter who lived in the neighborhood.

There are food stalls throughout the market © Marco Prati / Shutterstock

Food at Camden Market

From cafes to terrace bars, fresh food stalls to bakeries, there are many different eating options to be found across the market. The West Yard of Camden Lock Market is a good place to start, offering every imaginable cuisine – from French and Argentinian to Japanese and Caribbean. Quality is generally pretty good and it's affordable. You can eat at the big communal tables or by the canal.

Opening times and getting there

Each individual trader may set different times, but generally speaking, the market is open from 10am daily. The market can get uncomfortably crowded at the weekend; come on a Thursday or Friday if you don't fancy crawling along. The nearest Tube stations are Chalk Farm and Camden Town.