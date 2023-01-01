This elegant 1723 Georgian villa once housed the ranger of Greenwich Park and now contains a collection of 700 works of art, such as medieval and Renaissance paintings, porcelain, silverware and tapestries, amassed by Julius Wernher (1850–1912), a German-born railway engineer’s son who struck it rich in the diamond fields of South Africa. The Spanish Renaissance jewellery collection is one of the best in Europe. Unfortunately, the gallery is only open to visit during the summer months.