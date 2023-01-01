For fan fans, this small but lovely museum has a wonderful collection of over 4000 historic and modern fans (only a small portion are on display) from Japan to Spain, including ivory, tortoiseshell, peacock-feather and folded-fabric examples, alongside kitsch battery-powered versions and huge ornamental Welsh fans. Pick up the free audio guide for a detailed introduction to the terminology and making of fans.

The setting, an 18th-century Georgian town house, also has an Orangery, with lovely trompe l’œil murals, a fan-shaped garden and afternoon tea (£9) four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday).