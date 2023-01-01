With its mix of Greek revival and naval motifs, the beautiful Chapel of St Peter & St Paul, built in 1742, is decorated in an elaborate rococo style. Behind the altar is the huge painting titled Preservation of St Paul after Shipwreck at Malta by American artist Benjamin West. Don't forget to look up at the astonishing neoclassical ceiling, decorated in a tantalising and triumphant blend of cream and light blue.

The chapel has excellent acoustics and regularly hosts free lunchtime concerts at 1pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. Regular church services are also held throughout the week.