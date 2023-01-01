Designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor to replace a 13th-century church and consecrated in 1718, baroque St Alfege features a restored mural by James Thornhill (whose work can also be found in the nearby Painted Hall and at St Paul’s Cathedral), a largely wood-panelled interior and the intriguing Tallis Keyboard, a Tudor organ console with middle keyboard octaves. It is believed that Henry VIII was baptised here. Free classical music concerts take place at 1.05pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.