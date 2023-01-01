Designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor to replace a 13th-century church and consecrated in 1718, baroque St Alfege features a restored mural by James Thornhill (whose work can also be found in the nearby Painted Hall and at St Paul’s Cathedral), a largely wood-panelled interior and the intriguing Tallis Keyboard, a Tudor organ console with middle keyboard octaves. It is believed that Henry VIII was baptised here. Free classical music concerts take place at 1.05pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.
St Alfege Church
Greenwich
