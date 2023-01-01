Greenwich Park is one of London’s loveliest expanses of green, with a rose garden, impressive playground, a 6th-century Anglo-Saxon burial ground and astonishing views of Canary Wharf – the financial district across the Thames – from the crown of the hill. There's even an enclosed deer park called The Wilderness at the top of the hill, with several viewpoints from which you can spot the red and fallow deer that call this park home.

Covering 74 hectares, it's the oldest enclosed royal park and is partly the work of André Le Nôtre, the landscape architect who designed the palace gardens of Versailles. The park is bisected by the imaginary meridian line and is also home to the Ranger's House and the Royal Observatory.

The Royal Observatory, Greenwich Park © mkos83 / Shutterstock

Opening times and access

The park opens at 6am every day to pedestrians. Parking, which opens at 7am, is available at the south end of the park, accessed through Blackheath Gates. Many bus routes serve the park; the nearest train stations (Blackheath, Maze Hill, Greenwich) are about a 20 minute walk away; Cutty Sark DLR station is closer.