Dollar Cove

This small cove, known in Cornish as Jangye-ryn (the name used on Ordnance Survey maps), is associated with some intriguing local legends. In 1785 the Spanish ship Vrijdag was wrecked offshore along with its 2.5-tonne cargo of silver dollars, and according to locals, coins are still occasionally washed up on the sand. A more dubious story says that the pirate John Avery (aka 'Long Ben') once buried a fabulous horde somewhere in the nearby dunes.

Either way, don’t be surprised if you see a few metal detectors hard at work.