Poldhu Cove

A west-facing beach bordered by gently sloping fields, this is a family-friendly stretch of sand that's easily reached from Mullion, which means you won't be alone here. There's plenty of space at low tide, offering ample opportunity for sandcastles and sunbathing, and the swimming is generally very safe. There's also a very good beach cafe.

Poldhu’s other claim to fame is as the site of the world’s first ever radio transmission, sent from Poldhu Point across 2000 miles of the Atlantic to St John’s in Newfoundland by Italian engineer Guglielmo Marconi in 1901. A plaque on the clifftop marks the site of the original transmission station.