A little-known but luxuriant private garden, created over the last 20 years by Sue and Richard Nathan. It covers 20 acres in all, divided into various discrete areas: a walled garden, plus potager, courtyard, valley and tropical gardens too, as well as a few ornamental lakes and a thatched tearoom to boot. Plant-lovers could while away hours here.

It's on a side road off the A3083 between Helston and Mullion.