Cornish Seal Sanctuary

The ‘ah’ factor goes into overdrive at this sea-life centre in Gweek, about 12 miles drive from Falmouth along the Helford River. It cares for sick and orphaned seals washed up along the Cornish coastline before returning them to the wild. It's a guaranteed kids' favourite, and parents will doubtless find themselves seduced by the seals' antics, too. There are regular talks and feeding sessions. Online bookings get a hefty 30% discount.

You can also get up-close with the sanctuary's duo of sea lions, or sign up as a keeper for the day. It's also worth noting that, cute as they may be, seals can get a wee bit pungent on hot summer days.