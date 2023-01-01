Helford Village

If you were to sit down and design the perfect riverside village from scratch, chances are you'd come up with something pretty close to Helford. It's a winning combination of old cottages, quiet lanes, river views, old woodland and bobbing boats. There's nothing much to see – it's just a place to sit and soak up the vibe.

It’s also infamous as one of the county’s priciest places to buy a house – there’s a liberal smattering of rock-star mansions and palatial houses sprinkled along the riverbanks.