Potager Garden

It's a bit of a drive from Falmouth but this gorgeous kitchen garden near Constantine is well worth the detour. Rescued from dilapidation by its current owners, it's been renovated by volunteers into a delightful working garden modelled on the French 'potager'. Highlights include the 30m greenhouse and the super veggie cafe, which is very popular with lunching locals at weekends (mains £6 to £10). There's always a good selection of plants for sale, too.

The garden hosts craft workshops from time to time. Check the website for directions, as it's tricky to find – the easiest route is to head along the A394 towards Helston and turn off towards Gweek and Constantine, but sat-navs can be unreliable in this part of Cornwall.