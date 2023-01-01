Penjerrick

Touting itself as Cornwall's 'true' jungle garden (a sly dig at Cornwall's famous Heligan gardens), this is really two gardens in one: exotic jungle plants in the Valley Garden; rhododendrons, magnolias and camellias in the Upper Garden. It's a small, peaceful garden, good for quiet wanderings, and a pretty alternative to better-known ones around Falmouth. It's in Budock, 3 miles southwest of Falmouth; follow signs on the A39 towards Trebah and Glendurgan, and look out for signs en route.