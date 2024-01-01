Helston Folk Museum

The Lizard

LoginSave

There's plenty of background on the Furry Dance at the town's quirky museum, where the displays include replica shopfronts, a 5-tonne cider press and a display on local hero Bob Fitzsimmons, the first man to simultaneously hold the world titles for middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight boxing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    29.57 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • The walkway at St Michael mount

    St Michael's Mount

    9.1 MILES

    Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…

  • August 23, 2018: Ceiling inside the St Ives Tate Modern art gallery.

    Tate St Ives

    12.11 MILES

    After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…

  • Overview of Kynance Cove on Lizard Peninsula. Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, Issue 32, Cornwall, Perfect trip

    Kynance Cove

    9.21 MILES

    A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…

  • The historic country manor Godolphin House on the Godolphin Estate at Helston, Cornwall, England, UK.

    Godolphin

    4.51 MILES

    This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    24.2 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    13.43 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

  • Heather at Towanroath Engine House

    Chapel Porth

    13.87 MILES

    Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…

View more attractions

Nearby The Lizard attractions

1. Flambards

1.08 MILES

Just outside town is Flambards, Cornwall's oldest theme park. Attractions include the wartime-themed Britain in the Blitz, an aviation gallery and a…

2. Porthleven Harbour

2.21 MILES

Porthleven's sturdy, double-walled harbour is crowned by two cannons recovered from the wreck of HMS Anson, which foundered on Loe Bar in 1807. This…

3. The Loe

2.27 MILES

A mile south of Helston is Loe Pool, Cornwall’s largest freshwater lake, said by some to be the resting place of King Arthur’s magical blade, Excalibur…

4. Cornish Seal Sanctuary

3.11 MILES

The ‘ah’ factor goes into overdrive at this sea-life centre in Gweek, about 12 miles drive from Falmouth along the Helford River. It cares for sick and…

5. Rinsey Beach

4.14 MILES

This rocky cove is a little off the beaten track, which means it's often fairly quiet, even in the heat of summer. Various mine-workings line the cliffs,…

6. Trelowarren

4.28 MILES

Another of Cornwall's great aristocratic estates, Trelowarren has been in the hands of the Vyvyan family for six centuries and sprawls over 1000 acres of…

7. Bonython

4.34 MILES

A little-known but luxuriant private garden, created over the last 20 years by Sue and Richard Nathan. It covers 20 acres in all, divided into various…

8. Dollar Cove

4.37 MILES

This small cove, known in Cornish as Jangye-ryn (the name used on Ordnance Survey maps), is associated with some intriguing local legends. In 1785 the…