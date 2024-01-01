Helston Folk Museum

There's plenty of background on the Furry Dance at the town's quirky museum, where the displays include replica shopfronts, a 5-tonne cider press and a display on local hero Bob Fitzsimmons, the first man to simultaneously hold the world titles for middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight boxing.
