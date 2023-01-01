Porthleven Harbour

Porthleven's sturdy, double-walled harbour is crowned by two cannons recovered from the wreck of HMS Anson, which foundered on Loe Bar in 1807. This traumatic event inspired local cabinet-maker Henry Trengrouse to devote his life to inventing better life-saving tools, including the winch-powered 'Bosun's Chair' and a rocket-propelled rescue line.

More recently, the town's harbour hit the headlines in 2011, when massive storms ripped away the harbour gates, swamped the quay and very nearly washed away the town's church.

It's well worth Googling pictures of huge waves breaking against the spire.