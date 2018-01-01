Norwich City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off 1-Day Bus Tour

Board our iconic City Sightseeing open-top, double-decker bus at any of the nine stops conveniently located around Norwich! Enjoy uninterrupted views as you travel the city on the 45-minute loop, and learn interesting facts and anecdotes about this legendary medieval city from our wonderful on-board audio commentary! Did you know that Norwich used to be one of the largest and most populous cities in England? Also, that it was designated as England's first UNESCO City of Literature. These are just two of many reasons why Norwich is an exciting place to explore! Passengers will dive straight into the history of Norwich at Stop 1, Castle Meadow, which is where Norwich Castle and Museum can be found. The castle is one of the city's most famous landmarks, built over 900 years ago by the Normans as a Royal Palace. Today, the museum is open to the public to explore the many wonderful historic collections and exhibitions presented here. Other notable historic attractions along the route include the Norwich Cathedral which is one of 12 impressive Heritage sites located throughout Norwich. Nearby, is the Dragon Hall along King Street, a former Medieval Merchant Trading Hall that is estimated to have been built in 1430 by merchant Robert Toppes. If you're a lover of fashion, hop-off at Stop 4, Theatre Street, to discover why Norwich is touted as one of the UK's top shopping destinations, home to a selection of designer outlets and high-street favourites! A double-decker City Sightseeing bus is the ideal way to experience this wonderful British city! The stops along the route are as follows:1. Castle Meadow 2. Bus Station 3. Cleveland Road 4. Theatre Street 5. Castle Meadow West Side 6. Tombland 7. Britannia Road 8. Riverside Road 9. King Street During our tour through Norwich, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English.