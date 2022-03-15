Canterbury tops the charts for English cathedral cities and is one of southern England’s top attractions. Many consider the World Heritage–listed cathedral that dominates its centre to be one of Europe’s finest, and the town’s narrow medieval alleyways, riverside gardens and ancient city walls are a joy to explore. But Canterbury isn’t just a showpiece for the past – it’s a bustling, busy place with an energetic student population and a wide choice of pubs, restaurants and independent shops. Book ahead for the best hotels and eateries: pilgrims may no longer flock here in their thousands, but tourists certainly do.