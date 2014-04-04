Welcome to Sinai
In recent years security fears have rippled through the region, creating a tourism downturn that is only now beginning to pick up again. For those venturing back, the lure of this region is easily explained. As a springboard to the Red Sea's underwater wonders, Sinai’s seaside resorts serve up sun-drenched holiday fun. Head away from the coastal buzz, however, and Sinai’s true soul can be found. Here the Bedouin continue to preserve their traditions amid the red-tinged, ragged peaks and endless never-never of sand. On a star-studded night, surrounded by the monstrous silhouettes of mountains, you'll realise why Sinai continues to cast a spell over all who visit.
Top experiences in Sinai
Recent articles
Sinai activities
Sharm el Sheikh Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Travel from Sharm el Sheikh International Airport to your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a private transfer.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Quad Biking in the Egyptian Desert from Sharm el Sheikh
This 2 hour quad-biking excursion takes you riding across the sands at sunrise or sunset, when the amazing colors of the desert are revealed in all their glory. You'll explore crags and dunes as you ride along the sands on a desert escape from Egypt's bustling cities.
Sharm el Sheikh Airport Private Departure Transfer
Travel from your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel to Sharm el Sheikh International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a private transfer.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up times and places.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Tiran Island Cruise and Snorkeling
Enjoy sun bathing on the sun deck, snorkeling at the three different spots on the reef and swim with a variety of different colored fishes, on a fantastic day of fun and sun.Bring your own snorkeling equipment, or make use of the boat's equipment which is available to hire (approx. USD5.00). Soft drinks and mineral waters are available throughout the day, and lunch will be served in the afternoon.
Ras Mohamed Red Sea Cruise and Snorkeling
Ras Mohamed National Park is one of Egypt's most popular dive and snorkeling sites. With a large variety of fish, corals and sharks calling this part of the Red Sea home, you'll enjoy an exciting day exploring the magical underwater world.Bring your own snorkeling equipment on this relaxing day trip, or hire gear onboard the boat. Soft drinks and mineral water are available throughout the day, and lunch is served in the afternoon.
Glass Bottom Boat Cruise and Coral Reef Viewing
Cruise from Naama Bay to the Near Garden and Far Garden, passing over the top of beautiful Red Sea coral reefs. Enjoy the views from the glass bottom boat as you see the underwater world without getting wet.Your English speaking guide will be on hand providing commentary and to answer any questions you may have.