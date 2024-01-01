Saturday Market

The Quilotoa Loop

Zumbahua (zoom-bah-wah) has a wonderfully authentic Saturday market at which indigenous vendors from the mountains sell their wares. Check out the men on the south side of the market, who use old Singer sewing machines to tailor clothes, and the cuddly cuy (guinea pig) trade, which is fun to watch.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Laguna Quilotoa

    Laguna Quilotoa

    6.57 MILES

    About 14km north of Zumbahua, the famous volcanic-crater lake of Laguna Quilotoa is a gasp-inducing sight. A lookout on the precipitous crater rim offers…

  • Quinta de Juan León Mera

    Quinta de Juan León Mera

    26.43 MILES

    Several famous ambateños (people from Ambato) had quintas that survived the earthquake. They were once considered countryside homes, but today they are…

  • Museo Provincial Casa del Portal

    Museo Provincial Casa del Portal

    26.84 MILES

    This majestic home was built in 1900 and now houses Ambato's best museum. There are tons of interesting historic photos on the 1st floor. Head up to the…

  • Casa y Mausoleo de Montalvo

    Casa y Mausoleo de Montalvo

    26.77 MILES

    On the northwest side of Parque Juan Montalvo is this museum in Montalvo’s pied-à-terre; the grand mausoleum in which the writer is interred is on the…

  • Thursday Morning Market

    Thursday Morning Market

    18.23 MILES

    The Thursday morning market in Saquisilí is one of the best in the central highlands. It’s a mostly authentic and fascinating place to observe the array…

  • Quinta de Juan Montalvo

    Quinta de Juan Montalvo

    26.43 MILES

    This 200-year-old house was the countryside retreat of writer Juan Montalvo, the ‘Cervantes of America.’ There’s a tiny but well-put-together museum…

  • Parque Nacional Llanganates

    Parque Nacional Llanganates

    29.9 MILES

    They say there’s lost Inca treasure buried somewhere in the remote and inaccessible wilderness of the 2197-sq-km Parque Nacional Llanganates. The park…

  • Parque Vicente León

    Parque Vicente León

    19.77 MILES

    Most action tends to center on this main plaza. At the southeast corner stands the republican-era town hall, topped by a pair of stone condors. On the…

