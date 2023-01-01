Casa y Mausoleo de Montalvo

On the northwest side of Parque Juan Montalvo is this museum in Montalvo’s pied-à-terre; the grand mausoleum in which the writer is interred is on the same site. Montalvo was politically liberal and his writings were critical of President García Moreno and Ecuadorian politics at the time. He died in France in 1889, where he was living in exile; his remains were returned to Ambato in 1932. The museum contains books, letters and personal objects belonging to Montalvo.

Copies of his books (in Spanish) are available to buy at the musuem. Montalvo's quinta is on the outskirts of town.